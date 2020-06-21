Uganda has suffered yet another nationwide power blackout,the Nile Post has learnt.

On Sunday, power went off at around 5pm and according to Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the problem affected the entire country.

“We are a experiencing a nationwide blackout, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause. Bear with us as we work on restoration. Any inconveniences are highly regrettable,” UETCL tweeted.

This is the third nationwide power blackout in a period of three months.

On April 12, 2020, the country experienced a nationwide power cut a few minutes before President Museveni’s address on Coronavirus.

The address was delayed for about an hour but the blackout was blamed on the moving islands that had blocked the turbines at Nalubaale and Bujagali dams.

Later, on May,8, 2020, Umeme Limited informed Ugandans of an oncoming load shedding for Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9am-5pm to allow release of water at Nalubale, Kiira, Bujagali and Isimba dams.