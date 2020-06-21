All the four Uganda Airlines aircraft have carried out successful test flights after being grounded for over three months due to the current Coronavirus lockdown.

On March 19,Uganda Airlines halted its services over the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the spread of COVID-19 and the control measures put in place by various countries to contain its spread; in compliance with health and safety guidelines, operational requirements and regulatory obligations, we wish to communicate changes to flight operations,” a statement from the national carrier read then.

However, on Friday, all the four CRJ -900 Bombadier aircraft carried out successful test flights and this was confirmed by a video posted on twitter by the Uganda Professional Pilots Association.

“Four Bombardiers took to the skies for a test flights today. Won’t be long now,” the pilots’ body said in a short tweet accompanies by a video of the four aircraft taking off at Entebbe International Airport.

According to Flightradar24 a global flight tracking service that provides real-time information about aircraft around the world, four Uganda Airlines aircraft including 5XKNP, 5XEQU, 5XKOB and another unnamed aircraft made test flights.

Uganda Airlines Bombadier aircraft were christened 5X KNP to mean Kabalega National Park, 5X KDP for Kidepo National Park, 5XKOB to mean the Uganda Kob and 5XEQU for the equator.

Ugandan Airlines’ expansion plan that would see its aircraft fly to nine new routes including Kinshasa, Goma and Lubumbashi all in the Democratic Republic of Congo were put to a halt by the suspension of flights in March over the Coronavirus pandemic.

4 Bombardiers took to the skies for a Test Flights today. Won't be long now. 📷Ebbz plane Spotter. pic.twitter.com/lzrsJtoWpI — Uganda Professional Pilots’ Association (@uppa_aviators) June 19, 2020