The Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs has recommended for the eviction of those affected by the increasing water levels of Lake Victoria in Entebbe Municipality.

Adjumani Woman MP, Jessica Ababiku who chairs the committee said they reached the decision after they toured parts of Entebbe on June 19 to assess the damage caused due to the rising levels of water bodies.

The visit came after thousands of people who have been living near the lake shores tested the wrath of nature which included loss of lives, destruction of property among others.

While visiting the residents of Bunono, Misori village and Bugonga fishing site, Ababiku questioned them on how they acquired land in the wetland and shores of Lake Victoria.

“We are not doing enough to educate our community members about the wetlands, the shores and how to have proper settlements,”she said.

She noted that most of these residents illegally settled near the lake shores which is government land.

She asked the affected residents to vacate immediately and not to expect any compensation from the government.

She also asked the relevant authorities to start reviewing all land titles and to recall those that are in the wetlands and forest reserves.

She said that there is need for the enhancement of sensitization on the destruction of nature in these areas so that nature is protected.

“The community has settled in this wetland with a lot of ignorance but in case the settlement came into existence then enforcement needed to take place early enough, “she said.

The affected residents insisted and asked the committee to help them recover property was washed away by water.

They also told the committee that the magnitude of losses have been big since the water levels started to increase hence creating a huge impact in their lives.