President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the national party chairman, has nominated four new faces as office bearers at the National Resistance Movement secretariat.

In the party’ Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting that sat at Entebbe State House, Museveni nominated former Kanungu Woman MP Jacquiline Kyatuheire as the deputy national treasurer to fill the position left by Dr. Kenneth Omona, who was late last year appointed as the Principal Private Secretary to the President.

Other nominations by the NRM chairman include former Kakuuto MP Mathias Kasamba as the party’s director for mobilization, former Bunyole East MP, Emmanuel Dombo as the director in charge of information and publicity wheras Medina Naham has been proposed to become the new director in charge of finance and administration at the NRM secretariat.

The NRM party spokesperson, Rogers Mulindwa confirmed the new proposals in a Saturday evening statement.

“The national chairman made the proposals to the Central Executive Committee sitting at State House in Entebbe,”Mulindwa said.

He however noted that the approval for the new office bearers at the NRM secretariat is set for Tuesday.

“CEC continues with the discussion of the NRM political road map today(Sunday),”Mulindwa added.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC), is the top leadership organ of the National Resistance Movement party and is currently meeting to forge a way forward in preparation for the forthcoming 2021 general elections whose road map was on Tuesday released by the Electoral Commission.