The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has made several changes in the police force that have seen a number a total of 45 officers transferred.

The latest transfers have affected Regional Police Commanders (RPCs), District/ Division Police Commanders (DPCs) and Officers in charge of police stations and police posts across the country.

According to a message by the Police Human Resource Director, AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Barugahare who has been the East Kyoga Regional Police Commander has been moved to the Professional Standards Unit in Naguru as the deputy commandant.

He will deputise Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sarah Kibwika who was in April appointed to head the police unit that investigates officers who acted unprofessionally.

Consequently, Senior Superintendent of Police has been moved from West Nile to East Kyoga as the new Regional Police Commander whereas Senior Superintendent of Police Denis Okujja has moved from Crime Intelligence to general duties and later sent to East Kyoga as the deputy RPC.

Superintendent of Police Edgar Nyabongo has been deployed as the acting police commissioner in charge of political education whereas Assistant Superintendent of Police Victoria Nakimuli who has been the Community Liaison Officer for Kampala Metropolitan East has been deployed to general duties and sent to the Human Resource headquarters in Naguru for redeployment.

DPCs

The latest changes have also seen Superintendent of Police Frantile Lwamusayi moved from Bunyangabo to Kasangati as Division Police Commander whereas Superintendent of Police Tommy Eyaku has been sent to Kitgum as DPC.

The transfers have also seen the Kitgum DPC, Superintendent of Police, Moses Bwire sent to the Human Resource headquarters at Naguru without any deployment as he is being investigated by the Professional Standards Unit.

Others are Superintendent of Police, Samson Lubega who has been moved from Agago where he served as District Police Commander and sent to Human Resource Directorate headquarters at Naguru pending new deployment.

Lubega was in April arrested by fellow police officers for insubordination when allegedly attended a house party organized by a businessman who had just returned from the UK through Dubai contrary to the presidential directives on holding gatherings so as to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

In the past, the Police leadership has been accused of not doing much to ensure officers who have spent a long time in a station are changed as one of the ways to ensure improved service delivery.

However, since being appointed as the Inspector General of Police in 2018, Ochola has made a number of changes in the force as one of the ways to improve service delivery but also to improve the image of the force which had been tainted.