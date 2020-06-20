The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has made several changes in the police force that have seen a number of police officers transferred.

According to a message by the Police Human Resource Director, AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire, Achilles Atwebembere, the Officer in charge of Kayabwe Police Station in Mpigi district who locals recently accused of corruption has been transferred from the station with immediate effect.

He has been replaced by Anatolious Kaahwa from Lira.

Other officers transferred include Frantile Lwamusaayi who has been moved from Bunyangabo to Kasangati as Division Police Commander whereas Superintendent of Police, Samson Lubega, who has been the Agago District Police Commander has been sent to the Police headquarters for redeployment.

Lubega was in April arrested by fellow police officers for insubordination when allegedly attended a house party organized by a businessman who had just returned from the UK through Dubai contrary to the presidential directives on holding gatherings.

The changes according to AIGP Kamunanwire take immediate effect.