Crown Beverages Limited, the bottlers of Pepsi soda have rewarded several customers, wholesalers and retailers in their new promotion dubbed ‘caught in the act’ targeting those found taking glass bottle sodas of Pepsi, Mirinda or Mountain dew.

On Friday, the company teams raided several areas around the country including Koboko, Apac, Busia, Kasese, Moroto and Kampala where they rewarded customers.

In Koboko, Charles Buni and Isaac Fredrick Ade were instantly rewarded with radios by Pepsi’s Territory Sales Manager Emmanuel Luwaga.

‘I honestly did not know what was taking place, I was with my friend Charles sipping my Pepsi as usual and I found myself winning a new radio, I am so happy’ Isaac told Arua One radio station.

Pepsi wholesalers are also being rewarded with a free solar lamps while retailers win T-shirts, caps, or string bags once they purchase a specified number of crates of any Pepsi products.

Gift, a retailer in Koboko stated that he previously won a bicycle from a previous Pepsi promotion which has enabled him to stay in business during the lockdown.

He won a solar lamp after restocking his outlet with Pepsi products.

‘I am very grateful; first, I got a price discount because I bought in bulk and now, I was rewarded with a solar light, thank you, Pepsi.’ Gift said.

Haus Senkungu, the Territory Sales Manager in Apac district also handed over shs 5 million to Patrick Okwi, a programs manager at radio divine FM who won this prize during the Pepsi UEFA championship promotion.

The promotion and resultant handover of prizes had been put on halt due to the coronavirus lockdown.

‘I came to know about this promo through a friend, I sent around 35 codes under the Pepsi crowns, I got a call on March, 19 that I had won shs5 million. I was hesitant but the Pepsi team kept calling me. I thank them for keeping their promise,”Okwi said.

Tracy Kakuru Otatiina, the Corporate Communications Manager at Crown Beverages said the company will continue rewarding loyal customers, despite the current Coronavirus pandemic.

‘Pepsi is a very consumer driven company. We pride ourselves in giving back to our customers, a thing we do every year. We have been working hard and tirelessly to come up with something beneficial for our customers and we believe we have found the answer. We shall be rolling out something that has never been done before by us and in Uganda. You do not want to miss it,”Kakuru said.