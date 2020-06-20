Parents have been cautioned to monitor children on what information they are exposed to while using different gadgets.

This call was made in the e-conference on NBS TV organized by Girls advocacy alliance in Uganda and Plan International under the theme: “Children’s voices on child-friendly services amidst the COVID-19 crisis in Uganda.”

Availability and affordability of technology gadgets have led to many parents mainly in urban areas to buy them for their children as learning tools.

Joyce Atimango Okker, the representative from Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) said many parents did not have access to such gadgets.

She said such gadgets must be regulated to avoid those which are used such to lure young girls into acts like sexual abuse and kidnap.

This was retaliated by Angella Nakafeero the commissioner gender and women affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development.

Nakafeero said it is the responsibility of the parents to protect the rights of the children and if this is not done, the society will judge them harshly.

Parents were called upon to be extra vigilant on children that are in the adolescent stage because they are easily swayed by what they consume.

Victoria Alowo, an advocate for change under GAA said this period is critical and if parents talk to their children, they will be able to express their feelings openly.

The children who featured on the e-conference raised some of the issues they are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown ranging from human trafficking to child abuse among others.

The lockdown has seen 15 million learners stay home and away from school which has posed a challenge to parents.