MISS D

Recently I met a man who asked me when my next period will be. My head just went to “bastard thinks I will be having nookie with him”. Sigh.

Turns out, he had mastered the art of the female body.

I was impressed. He was simply inquiring so he can know when my body would be easier to please and climax.

A woman’s body has its ‘horn’ peak. When all it needs is a man who knows it well enough to make sure throughout that period, the woman gets to enjoy the best sex from her man.

There is nothing sexier than laying down with a woman whose body wants you. You will need an umbrella for the rain.

Horn weeks are two in every woman’s cycle. Seven days before her monthly period and seven days after.

The days after are more intense.

You need to know that your woman has probably made a mistake of opening her legs to another man because she couldn’t have you just after her period.

That bad. If you have wondered when you can make your woman desire you, the first three days after her period are where you will need to focus.

There is nothing more precious than feeling a woman’s body give in to all of you. Nothing will make you a happy man than knowing that you made your woman happy.

Let that sink in before you start arguing with your keyboard.

Miss D is a love and sex counsellor. Her column, Let’s Talk About Sex will feature on The Nile Post on Saturdays.