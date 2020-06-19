The UPDF has explained circumstances under which Annet Masumba,76, the widow to former Ugandan ambassador to DRC, Sam Masumba Nawita collapsed dead in an elevator at Postel building in Kampala on Thursday.

Postel building houses offices of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Directorate of Veterans on the seventh floor.

According to the deputy army spokesperson, Lt. Col.Deo Akiiki, Masumba, also the mother to Lt.Andrew Muduli, a deceased UPDF officer was in the company of one of his sons, Wagidoso Wasolo and a Defence ministry staff, Apollo Welishe when the incident happened.

“Together, the two were climbing the steps to access the seventh floor but later decided to use the lift where Masumba collapsed,” Lt.Col.Akiiki said in a statement.

The deputy army spokesperson explained that a medical team from the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre Mbuya led by Dr. Brenda Aboke rushed to the scene but Masumba was later pronounced dead.

“Police were also called in to do other procedures. The body was taken to Bombo General Military Hospital for Postmortem and further management.”

According to the army, by the time of her death, Masumba was in charge of the estate of her late son, Lt. Andrew Muduli who passed on in 1999.

“She had received gratuity money and by the time of her death, she was receiving monthly pension payments. It is believed that she wanted to access the offices of the Directorate of Veteran Affairs to follow up on the same matter.”

The deputy army spokesperson said they have established from her son that Masumba has been battling arthritis and high blood pressure.

“The Directorate of Veteran Affairs encourages all pensioners and claimants under the ministry of Defence and Veteran affairs to utilize the established zonal offices in their districts as the first point of call instead of coming to the Ministry headquarters,” Lt.Col.Deo Akiiki added.