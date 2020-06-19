Wankulukuku based Express FC has offloaded 18 players from their ranks, the club has announced.

In a letter by the new club CEO, Isaac Mwesigwa, a technical team meeting led by the team coach Wasswa Bbosa analysed the performance of the players and it was decided that almost the entire squad is overhauled.

“The technical team had a meeting led by head coach Wasswa Bbosa and reviewed the performance of every single player during the season and we would like to thank all of you for the great job done,” Mwesigwa was quoted by the Sports Nation, a local sports website.

The players to face the axe include Tonny Kyamera,, Joshua Adea, Mohammed Yiga,, Emmanuel Bafoe, Martin Kizza, Joseph Zziwa, Hamis Batega,Andrew Kiwanuka,David Kakeeto and Hamdan Nsubuga.

Others who have been declared excess baggage at Wankulukuku include Axel Konan, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Peter Mutebi, Isaac Doka, Shafic Avemah, Baker Lukooya and Idris Kabonge.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV on Thursday, the Express FC coach, Wasswa Bbosa defended the decision to axe 18 players, saying it was meant to bring a new era at the team.

He said the team now needs players that meet its requirements and can fit in their quest for a Uganda Premier League trophy next season.

Founded 63 years ago in 1957, Express FC, also known as Mukwano gwa’bangi has tested the sweetness of the Uganda Premier League six times but has of recent struggled to catch up with times.

The Red Eagles last won the league in 2012.

The Wankulukuku based outfit finished 9th out of the 16 teams in the Uganda Premier League season that was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, they hired the services of Isaac Mwesigwa as the new CEO in a move that the club chairman also city lawyer, Kiryowa Kiwanuka said is meant to continue the club’s rebuilding process.