A total of 43 senior military officers have graduated from the Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka in Jinja after completing a yearlong Grade II course.

Speaking at the function, the State Minister for Defence in charge of Veteran Affairs, Christopher Kibanzanga applauded the UPDF for tireless efforts that have seen the country attain peace and stability.

He however, noted that the country and continent at large continue to face new challenges in the ever changing current operational environment but urged the graduands to venture in research, continuous reading and further training so as to develop individual and collective diverse competences to handle unique encounters.

“We must continue training to build our capacity to enable ourselves handle new challenges such as those that require skills other than war, like locusts and Covid-19,” Kibanzanga said.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi appreciated the fact that graduation was happening under peculiar circumstances of Covid-19 which has given the country a test to display its military capabilities.

He said the attainment of Grade II qualification is a milestone in the officers’ military career and their individual output should reflect the training attained.

“I congratulate you upon the successful completion of Grade II course. You have been trained, be prepared for the tasks ahead to utilize the skills you have acquired,” he added.

The Commandant for the Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka,Lt Gen Andrew Gutti said that the college has successfully conducted 14 courses since its inception in 2004 and that this was the 15th course.

He added that, alongside the Grade II military course, the college also offers Masters in Defence and Security Studies and Diploma in Strategy and Warfare (DISW), both affiliated to Makerere University and approved by the National Council of Higher Education.

Maj Adnan Kaale from Uganda emerged as the best overall student, Lt Col SM Kitoni from Kenya was the best international student, Lt Col CT Wobugabe from Uganda was best in Commandant’s research paper and Maj Rogers Kabungo from Rwanda was best in central lecture hall discussion while Maj Olive Komutegeki from Uganda emerged best in joint warfare award.

Of the 43 military officers who graduated, 32 were Ugandans, with two from each of the East African partner states and one from the Republic of South Africa.

Due to the Coronavirus threat, the function was characterised by all attendants wearing face masks and very few General Officers, Defence Attachés from the East African Community Partner States and members of academia being invited.

No families or members of the public were invited so as to have room for social distance.