The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has destroyed232 metric tonnes of substandard goods worth shs 2.5 billion.

According to the standards body’s Principal Public Relations Officer, Sylvia Kirabo, this was in line with their mandate of enforcing standards in the protection of public health and safety and the environment against dangerous and substandard goods.

“The substandard goods destroyed include foodstuffs, iron sheets, cosmetics, cement, mattresses, toilet paper, polythene bags, electronics, and alcohol, among others,” Kirabo said.

“The destroyed products were seized during countrywide operations carried out by the UNBS market surveillance and import inspection departments in the financial year 2019/2020.”

She explained that in a bid to intensify the fight against substandard goods, UNBS recently reviewed its regulations including the Imports Inspection and Clearance Regulation 2018, which requires that goods covered by compulsory standards must be inspected in their country of origin before they are allowed on the market under the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity to Standards Program(PVoC).

“The UNBS Distinctive Mark Regulation 2018, also requires all locally manufactures goods covered by compulsory standards must be certified and issued with UNBS Distinctive Mark before they are allowed on the market.”

The UNBS publicist asked importers and local manufactures to adhere to the above regulations but also the public to report cases of substandard goods.

According to UNBS, a substandard product is one that does not meet the general and technical specifications required by the standards and as such, is considered to be inferior or of poor quality.