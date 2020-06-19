Alex Mugasha

In a bid to minimise the economic effects of Covid-19 in Uganda, companies, organizations and several individuals have made donations to the National taskforce.

While addressing the media yesterday, the minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mary Karooro Okurut, said all donors in their capacities will receive special certificates of appreciation of their contribution from State House.

“I am saying this in the name of HE the president and all of us the people of Uganda. As we know, the president will be appreciating whoever has donated. He will do it personally and already we know that the process is on in State House to print out the appreciation certificates and the president will sign them,” Karooro said.

Patrick Mweheire the chairman of the fundraising subcommittee national task force told the media that they have so far collected Shs 35 billion out of the targeted Shs170 billion.

“We’ve been able to raise about Shs 35bn both in cash and donations in kind however we had set ourselves a very aggressive target of Shs 170bn so we still have some way to go,” Mweheire said.

Mweheire said the COVID-19 pandemic might still be here upto the end of 2020 and therefore they still need to continue with the process of generating funds to strengthen the healthcare system.