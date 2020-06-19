The State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo, has ordered the sector’s permanent secretary Alex Kakooza to get rid of officials who are not performing their duties to the expectations.

Muyingo said that there are several officials within the ministry holding acting positions but are not fulfilling their obligations.

He made the remarks while presiding over the formal release of examination results for last year’s Uganda Vocational Examinations on Thursday.

“I am directing the permanent secretary in the ministry of Education and Sports to make sure that within the shortest time possible. you do away with all those officers who are not performing well,” he said.

He said the only way to improve on the competence, efficiency, and the performance of the sector is to sack all the lazy staff.

“We need to get serious and we need serious people. Instead of keeping them the inactive capacity for years and years, they should be removed to improve on competence,” he said.

He also revealed that the skills and training sector received adequate funding in the recently read budget for the 2020/2021 financial year.

“The skilling programme is where the government is putting more effort. I was looking at the budget which was read out recently, over Shs 200 billion was allocated and we are going to put more money so that all Ugandans can acquire these skills for employment,” he said.