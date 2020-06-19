Singers Iryn Namubiru, Joel Sebunjo and Herbert Ssesaba are set to headline the 38th edition of Fete de la Musique (World Music Day) concert on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The concert concert will stream live from 7:30pm on Sunday on Talent Africa Group’s YouTube channel ‘TAG TV’, Radio City and the Facebook pages of the Embassy of France in Uganda, Alliance Francaise Kampala, Bonjour Kampala and Talent Africa Group.

Fete de la Musique or World Music Day is a world wide festival that was initiated in France in 1982 to celebrate live music while highlighting the depth and diversity of musical practices and genres.

The concert is held on June 21, every year and according to a statement from the French Embassy in Uganda, the day will be marked online this year due the Covid-19 restrictions against mass gatherings.

“Over 50 online events will be streaming live in five continents. In France, the event will also honour the caregivers whose role has been instrumental the fight against COVID-19” The statement reads.

Alliance Francaise has been highlighted as the lead organizer in Uganda and together with the French Embassy and Bonjour Kampala will organize this year’s online edition.

H.E Jules-Armand Ainembossou, the Ambassador of France to Uganda expressed gratitude to the artistes who are going to take part in the online festival.

He said, “Music is a great tool to share common values as it is an opportunity to celebrate art and culture. The promotion of culture and francophony are a top priority of the Embassy,”

Other artistes that are lined up for the concert include French-Ugandan singer Sara Vauclair and Dodiva, Cojack from the DRC among others.