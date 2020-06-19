By Andrew Nakhaboya

Police in Bududa district is investigating circumstances under which a 48-year-old primary school teacher was found dead in his friend’s house.

Nathan Walela, a teacher of Footo Primary school and a resident of Namawumba village in Bumasata Parish Bulucheke Sub County was found dead in his friend’s house found in Bunatsushi village in the same parish.

Peter Butsiba, the local council one chairperson Namawumba Village said the teacher’s death has shocked many people in the area including him because they spent yesterday evening together taking some drink.

Wilson James Mutunga a fellow teacher who hosted the diseased said he welcomed him at 10 pm as usual and had to provide a bed for him as requested because he was drunk and could not move to his home.

Mutunga said he was shocked the following morning after realizing that his friend would not respond after repeated calls.

Charles Watenya the father to the diseased who also doubles as the vice-chairman Bulucheke Sub County said they will not blame anybody for the death of his son but it could be the alcohol they took which was in access.

He said as a family, they have been blasted with sudden death and have nothing and nobody to accord blame on.

Grace Namasopo a sister to the diseased said they have missed an important person in the family who has left children who need support.

She added that the diseased was their elder brother whom they thought would be an heir in their family.

Esther Bulimwa a wife to the deceased said she left home yesterday morning to attend to the sick son at Mbale’s main hospital and while she was there, she received a shocking call this morning that her husband had died saying she left when the diseased was in good health.

Abdul Weboya a fellow teacher said they have lost one of the senior teachers in the district who was jolly and generous to all people in the neighbourhood.

He said these are unprecedented times that have come and should be bared with.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region police spokesperson confirmed the incident saying they as security they are waiting for a post-mortem report from Bududa hospital to ascertain the truly ascertain the cause of his death.