Airtel Uganda staff have donated Shs 72 million in the continued fight against COVID-19 to aid frontline health workers at Uganda’s border posts.

According to the company, the donation will aid the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for health workers at the border points of Elegu, Mutukula, Malaba and Busia districts.

Speaking at the handover, Flavia Lwanga, the Airtel Uganda Human Resource director, said health workers are working in a stressful environment not just because the virus is little understood but because in most settings, they are themselves vulnerable to infections.

She pointed out the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases reported at the border towns increasing the infection risk for the frontline healthcare in these areas.

“It is upon this background that our staff decided to rally and collect for this cause.

Staff collected Shs 36 million that Airtel Uganda matched to make it Shs 72 million,” she said.

On behalf of the taskforce and health workers, Mary Karooro Okurut, the minister for General Duties, thanked Airtel and it’s staff for the continued support given to the government during this period of the pandemic.

“This donation confirms Airtel Uganda’s commitment to the country not only as an investor but a company interested in the development and well being of the citizens,” she said.