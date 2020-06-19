Forty three senior military officers have graduated from Uganda’s Senior Command and Staff College in Jinja having completed a year long Grade II course.

Thirty two of the graduates are Ugandans, with two each from every East Africa Community partner states and one from the Republic South Africa.

The function was presided over by the Minister of State for Defence in-charge of Veteran Affairs, Christopher Kibanzanga.

Kibanzanga noted that Uganda has attained peace and stability, thanks to the tireless efforts of the UPDF supported by other security agencies and the peace-loving Ugandans.

However, he said, the country and Africa at large continue to face new challenges in the ever changing current operational environment.

He therefore urged the graduands to venture into research, continuous reading and further training so as to develop individual and collective competences to handle unique encounters.

“We must continue training to build our capacity to enable ourselves handle new challenges such as those that require skills other than war, like locusts and COVID-19,” said Kibanzanga.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi appreciated the fact that graduation was happening under peculiar circumstances of COVID-19 which has given the country a test to display its military capabilities.

He said the attainment of Grade II qualification is a milestone in the Officers’ military career and their individual output should reflect the training attained.

“I congratulate you upon the successful completion of Grade II course. You have been trained, be prepared for the tasks ahead to utilize the skills you have acquired,” he added.

The Commandant SCSC Kimaka Lt Gen Andrew Gutti said that the college has successfully conducted 14 courses since its inception in 2004 and that this was the 15th course.

He noted that, alongside the Grade II military course, the college also offers Masters in Defence and Security Studies (MDSS) and a Diploma in Strategy and Warfare (DISW), both affiliated to Makerere University.

Maj Adnan Kaale from Uganda emerged as the best overall student, Lt Col SM Kitoni from Kenya was the best international student, Lt Col CT Wobugabe from Uganda was best in Commandant’s research paper and Maj Rogers Kabungo from Rwanda was best in central lecture hall discussion while Maj Olive Komutegeki from Uganda emerged best in joint warfare award.