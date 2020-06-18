The government has issued tough measures to be followed by Ugandans stranded abroad due to the Coronavirus pandemic and are willing to return home.

According to the procedures released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, any Ugandan citizen willing to return home must register at the Ugandan embassy with a Ugandan passport, national ID or residence/ work permit.

They are also expected to explain circumstances under which they got stranded abroad, contact of the next of kin in Uganda including their phone number and LC1 location.

“The returnee must sign and deposit at the responsible embassy and undertaking to undergo a PCR test for Covid-19 done at his/her current area of residence and again on arrival in Uganda,” the document by the government says.

According to the procedures to be followed, the returnee must indicate to the responsible embassy their choice of quarantine facility in Uganda where they will spend 14 days.

A list of 37 quarantine centres including high-end private hotels for self- pay, budget/ medium-end private hotels also for self -pay where each person is required to pay shs150,000 per night and public facilities.

“The returnee will be required to present to the airline, proof of a negative PCR test result for Covid-19 as part of the requirements for confirmation of their flight booking. The test must have been taken at least 10 days before the date of the planned flight to Uganda. The test must have been done by a health facility that is accredited by the host government.”

The returnees have also been asked to follow standard operating procedures provided by the airline while on the plane and this may include wearing a facemask and sanitizing.

“Every traveler is advised to carry spare masks in case they need to replace the original one that they have. Used masks will only be disposed of in a facility provided for that purpose.”

“The returnee will pay for the entire cost of their travel up to arrival at a destined point of entry in Uganda. On entry into Uganda, the returnee will observe the social distancing standards established by the government at the airport or border of entry.”

Tough measures

According to the government, no relatives or friends will be allowed to meet or pick a returnee from the airport on arrival in Uganda.

“The returnee will deposit their passport with immigration officers at arrival in Uganda. The passport will only be given back to the returnee after the end of the mandatory quarantine period and upon presentation to the immigration office of a certificate of release from quarantine issued by the Ministry of Health,” the government says.

“The said certificate must additionally indicate a negative test result. The Ministry of Health may continue to follow up on the health of the returnee after he/she has been released from quarantine.”

Background

Cabinet recently approved the return of over 2400 Ugandans stranded in 66 countries abroad amid the Coronavirus at their own cost and according to the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, this will be done in a phased manner.

“We agreed that they will come in phases because having 2,400 Ugandans coming back at once will not be possible. Those who can procure air tickets should do so and register with embassies such that they are linked to available flights,” Aceng said.