Kampala Parent’s School (KPS) will charge Shs1.85 million for every child from Kindergarten to primary level in their newly rolled out online teaching.

In a circular dated June 17, 2020, the school’s financial controller urged parents to make payments by the beginning of July to enable their children to partake in this new online arrangement.

“This money must be paid by the beginning of July 2020 to facilitate online learning,” the circular reads in part.

In May, the school announced they were introducing online classes to cover term 1 and term 2 syllabi.

In a letter dated May 22, 2020, to parents/ guardians, KPS principal Daphine Kato says after completion of term one material, the school will embark on Term two syllabus.

“We should also not overlook the fact that the school has invested heavily in the equipment to enable online lessons to go on smoothly for the benefit of learners,” Kato says.

She adds that due to limited movement during this period of COVID-19, the school will take up the responsibility of accommodating teachers.

“During the first week of online teaching, there will be induction and revision of holiday work,” she says.

KPS is owned by property mogul, Sudhir Ruparelia.

President Yoweri Museveni had earlier hinted on the opening of schools and educational institutions for final year students on June 4, 2020, but the plan was abandoned due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

During his Heroes Day address on June 9, 2020, the President said that he had received pleas from several parents urging him to keep schools for the rest of the year.

The Ministry of Education had also come up with a temporary intervention by instituting learning through self-study materials and televised lessons. The plan has been criticized with experts saying it fell short due to a lack of technical support.