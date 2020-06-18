Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has appointed Doreen Nyanjura as his new deputy.

The position fell vacant today after Lukwago’s deputy Sarah Kanyike declined to reject a presidential appointment.

Kanyike was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni to serve as the Director for Gender, Community Services, and Production for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Kanyike tendered in her resignation to Lukwago after he had issued her a three-day ultimatum to reject the appointment. She had served as Lukwago’s deputy since 2016.

While announcing Nyanjura’s appointment at City Hall, Thursday afternoon, Lukwago said that Nyanjura had been selected after consultations among different stakeholders.

He said, “There were very many other qualified people but there will always be that one person who stands out.”

“I have the pleasure and honor to invoke the powers vested in the Office of the Lord Mayor under sections 9 and 10 of the KCCA act to declare that Hon. Doreen Nyanjura has been appointed as the Deputy Lord Mayor.” Lukwago said.

Nyanjura is also an LC5 Woman Councillor, representing Makerere University and a Minister for Finance and Administration at KCCA.