The president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, is said to be in good condition after being admitted to a military hospital for pneumonia on Wednesday, a day after revealing he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

A health agency spokesman said Wednesday that Hernández was receiving intravenous medicine.

Hernandez said late Tuesday, his wife had not showing any symptoms. The president said he began feeling discomfort over weekend.

The health agency spokesman said two presidential aides also tested positive for the coronavirus, but their status was not immediately clear.

President Hernandez’s health challenge comes as some hospitals in Honduras are being strained by the rise in coronavirus cases, which the country confirmed has reached 10,000 infections and 330 deaths.

The World Health Organization considers Latin America the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 70,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Source: VOA