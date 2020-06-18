The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba, has warned members of the opposition to desist from organising demonstrations and protests during this Covid-19 crisis.

Nabakooba said that these activities will attract large crowds which will increase the risk of contracting coronavirus hence frustrating government effort in the fight against the novel pandemic.

Her remarks came shortly after opposition politicians led by Dr. Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, announced countrywide protests over how the government has handled the pandemic since it’s an outbreak.

They code-named the campaign, ‘No, Nedda’

Nabakooba said this is not the right time for the opposition members to disorganised Ugandans who are busy fighting to ensure the deadly virus is kicked out of the country.

“We have been at this war of fighting coronavirus together with the members of the public, it’s unfair for someone to come with misleading information. That means those are the prophets of doom,” she said.

She noted that the opposition doesn’t care about the well being of the citizens if they can move to the level of creating unnecessary noise by organising protests.

“I expect someone to continue urging Ugandans to adhere to the ministry of Health guidelines and more especially at this critical time when the infections are in the community. It’s unfortunate to see other people creating fear among Ugandans,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Police also sounded the same warning to the opposition politicians to immediately refrain from actions that create panic among the population more especially during this period.

While addressing the media In Kampala, the deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye, confirmed that several protestors have been arrested and detained for inciting violence in different parts of Kampala.