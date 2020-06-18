The Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) has picked interest into the sex scandal by city socialite Brian Kirumira, also known as Bryan White.

This was revealed by a delegation of police officers led by AIGP Asan Kasingye, the Police’s Chief Political Commissar as they interfaced with the human rights committee of parliament.

According to Charles Twine, the CID spokesperson because of the nature of allegations against the city socialite that may attract life imprisonment on conviction. Officials from the DPP’ office are now collaborating with a team from police to investigate the matter.

“Depending on the gravity of the matter which may attract life imprisonment, the office of DPP has attached two officials to CID and are currently investigating the allegations of sexual harrasement and torture by Bryan White as alleged by Stella Nandaula,”Twine told parliament.

However, the parliamentaty committee members pinned officials from police for providing guards to Bryan White.

“How come Bryan White is fully protected by security and is using the security operatives to intimidate these innocent girls like Stella Nandaula,” Agnes Taaka, the committee chairperson asked.

However, AIGP Kasingye didn’t respond to the question.