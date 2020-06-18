The former FDC president, Dr. Kizza Besigye, has urged urged supporters of his People’s Government and those who support the People Power movement led by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, not to turn guns on each other.

Besigye added that he will continue to apprehend his own supporters who attack other oppressed people.

Besigye made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Thursday morning.

He said, “The oppressed have no justification whatsoever to turn guns on each other. There should not be any fight between the People’s Government and the People Power supporters because we are all oppressed,”

“If you want to be a freedom fighter, focus on who is oppressing us and not the oppressed. I have always apprehended Besigye or People’s Government supporters who attack the oppressed.”

On Monday, Besigye cemented his collaboration with the People Power movement principal, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine when they launched a campaign dubbed” No, Nedda, Enough is Enough” to show their disappointment with the way government has handled the Coronavirus situation in the country.

Appearing on the Morning Breeze show, Besigye said the opposition is primarily in a political struggle, confronting a ‘vicious’ opponent who is armed and they will need a united opposition if they are to defeat their common enemy.

“This kind of struggle requires all those affected by that viciousness and repression to rally together and confront them. The effort we are engaged in is part of that,” Besigye said.

Besigye said that their enemy controls information, institutions of power and resources and that they will need every Ugandan on board if they are defeat him.

“People like religious leaders are important in this struggle. The coalition is anchored on a struggle for the people of Uganda to regain influence and control over their country. The struggle is to return power to the people.”