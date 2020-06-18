Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has responded to the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, insisting that she will have to be paid.

Minister Aceng on Wednesday told journalists that Bad Black will not be paid because the Ministry of Health has no contractual agreement with her.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT on Wednesday evening, Bad Black said that she can’t work for free and will have to be paid.

She said, “We should respect each other because she’s making it seem like we are in a war. I am not a politician.”

The socialite said, “I can’t work for free. The government has to pay me and they will pay. The Ministry of Health is joking.”

Precision Media, the firm that worked with the Ministry of Health to shoot, edit and promote the advert released a statement early this week saying that there was no contractual obligation whatsoever between Bad Black, Ministry of Health, and their firm.

Precision said that “On 29th of April, 2020, we called and requested Bad Black to voluntarily record an audio-visual message as her contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that was later to be donated to the Ministry of Health for airing on different platforms. In good faith, Bad Black agreed to our proposal and the shooting was done.”

Bad Black, however, insisted that she was promised a meet with President Yoweri Museveni and to be paid for her services.

“I trusted them and worked with their agency. I went to the ministry and saw the Permanent Secretary (Dr. Diana Atwine), I saw Rose Namayanja and they told me the President pities those sex workers. They told me that they will reach out to them with food relief and I was to meet the President,” Bad Black said.

Way forward

Bad Black said that she will write to USAID and other foreign agencies that partnered with the Ministry of Health to support everyone who contributed to the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

“Several agencies invested a lot of money to support everyone who engaged in the fight against COVID 19. That is why I want to be paid because I worked,” she said.

Minister Aceng said that they will sit down and analyze her claims to sort out any differences but insisted she won’t be paid because her services were voluntary.