The UPDF has denied as untrue, media reports that there is an ongoing investigation into the disappearance and misappropriation of food and allowances meant for soldiers involved in implementing the presidential directives on Coronavirus.

An online publication on Thursday reported that President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of armed forces had directed Lt. Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the advisor on Special Operations to probe “a UPDF General” over relief items meant for over 20000 UPDF soldiers involved in the “Coronavirus war”.

In a message to the Nile Post, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire denied the reports as baseless and unfounded.

“We refute false information by “Spy Reports” alleging misappropriation of soldiers’ food and allowances during this period of anti COVID19 enforcement,” Brig. Karemire said.

“No Senior UPDF leader has even received such report as alleged, and therefore there is no investigation taking place at all.”

The army spokesperson explained that during this period of the pandemic, soldiers who dont normally get operation food have been given food so as to limit movements and their families to markets and outside the barracks.

” This is aimed at limiting contacts and risks of contracting Covid-19.”

Last month, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola asked Police commanders to account for their juniors’ allowances after reports indicated that the money has been swindled.

The allowances were mean for police officers deployed to the joint security task force to implement the presidential directives on combating the spread of Coronavirus.