At least forty four COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Thursday afternoon.

The patients were discharged after testing negative for the Coronavirus twice in 24 hours.

The discharge was overseen by Dr. Diana Atwine, who is the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Atwine said in a tweet after the discharge that the number of total COVID-19 recoveries in the country has now reached 486.

She said, “This afternoon we have discharge 44 #COVID19 patients from Entebbe Grade-B Hospital. 43 of these are truck drivers and 1 was a contact. These were treated, recovered, and tested negative twice for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries is 486.”

The Ministry of Health had earlier confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases from 2,702 samples tested that were tested on June 17, 2020.

Among the nine confirmed cases, four were confirmed from samples of truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Points of Entry (2) and South Sudan via Elegu and Ngomoromo respectively.

The five other cases were confirmed from samples of alerts and contacts to previously confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3 coming from Kyotera and 2 from Amuru Districts.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country has not registered any COVID-19 related death.