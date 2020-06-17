Uganda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in country’s capital, Kampala.

The two, were part of the four cases that tested positive from 677 samples of contacts and alerts. A total of eight (8) new COVID-19 cases from 2,526 samples that were tested on June 16, 2020.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa who is the Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health said that the two, were under quarantine at the time of testing positive.

“Four of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 from Kampala who were under quarantine at the time of test, 1 from Moyo who was under quarantine at the time of test and 1 traveller who arrived from DRC through a porous border in Kasese District and was identified by the community who alerted our teams. He was immediately put under quarantine,” Dr. Mwebesa said in a statement.

The other four cases were were confirmed from the 1,810 samples tested from Points of Entry.

“Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry while two cases; a turnboy and a clearing agent are from Elegu Point of Entry,” statement added.

Uganda, according to the Ministry of Health has so far recorded 409 COVID-19 recoveries and with no death related to the disease at this time.