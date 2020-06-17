Researchers at Makerere University have warned that Uganda risks a second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic should the lockdown be completely lifted before October.

In their research code named ‘Mathematical modeling of COVID-19’, a team of five scientists from Uganda’s premier university led by Prof. Joseph Mugisha believe that the country will have more benefits if the lockdown is lifted slowly after 210 days.

Prof. Mugisha said, “If you release about 75 percent of the population slowly, you have a chance to avert the situation. If you do it soon, you’ll have a second wave.”

The research shows that Covid-19 will remain endemic in the communities for at least 365 days.

The researchers said that the pandemic can however be completely wiped out in the country if all guidelines are followed to the dot.

President Museveni started the process of easing the lockdown restrictions with private cars returning on the road on May 26 and public transport early this month.

Border districts however remain under lockdown with sporadic cases continuing to be reported.

While addressing the press on the Covid-19 situation in the country last week, Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said that the country is currently in phase three of the pandemic with a risk of entering the last and most dangerous stage if guidelines are not followed.

Dr. Aceng warned that in an event that community cases continue to surge, the country might be forced to go back into lockdown with much strict measures.