The Premier League makes a return after close to four months without action.

The league was suspended on March 13, 2020, as one of the measures to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus that was ravaging through the United Kingdom and the whole world.

Aston Villa has now been scheduled to be the first game to return at home against Sheffield United, behind closed doors.

Before the league came to a halt, Aston Villa had lost four consecutive Premier League game and they sit 19th on the log as the league returns.

The visitors, Sheffield United were seemingly in a fine form having last lost a league game in January – two months before the unplanned suspension. They sit 7th in the league and a win against Villa will send them 5th on the log.

Prediction: Draw (X).

Manchester City Vs Arsenal

Manchester City is second placed on the log sitting 25 points behind leaders, Liverpool.

One could simply put it that they have nothing to play for but such ties always favor the team with better quality and City have that in Sergio Aguero, Sterling, and Leroy Sane who is expected to be back in the line up after a long time on the sidelines with injury.

Arsenal looks much better under Mikel Arteta having won four of their last five games before the league was suspended, but they stand no chance against the formidable Manchester City.

Prediction: Manchester City Win (1).

Other leagues

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISION

Eiber Vs Athletic Club : Draw (X)

Real Valladolid Vs Celta de Vigo (1)

Osasuna Vs Atletico Madrid (2)

BUNDESLIGA

Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Shalke 04 (2)

Augsburg Vs Hoffenheim (X)

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Köln (1)

Borussis Dortmund Vs Mainz 05 (1)

RB Leipzig Vs Fortuna Düsseldorf (1X)

NOTE: 1 – Home Team Win, 2 – Away Team Win, X – Draw, 1X – Home Team win or Draw

Nile Post is not responsible for any decisions made, financial or otherwise, based on information or links provided. We do not guarantee the correctness of information obtained from third parties linked to our site.

Betting and or any related practices should be practiced responsibly and by persons above 25 years of age.