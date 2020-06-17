The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party secretariat in Kyadondo, Kampala has received Covid-19 relief food items from the Diaspora League and East African Partners.

East African Partners is a company that markets East Africa as an investment destination.

Speaking while delivering the food items at the NRM secretariat, the NRM Diaspora League chairman, Abbey Walusimbi who is also the senior presidential advisor on diaspora said whereas the party is preparing for the forthcoming general elections, the Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected them and the need to be assisted.

“We couldn’t forget our people at the secretariat. Coming to you at this time is an appreciation of the services you render to all party members,” Walusimbi said.

Walusimbi was accompanied by the NRM Diaspora League Treasurer, Charity Baira and the NRM Diaspora Secretary General, Hamidah Kibirige who delivered one tonne of maize flour and a tonne of beans.

While receiving the relief on behalf of the NRM Secretary General, the Director, Finance and Administration, Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango appreciated the gesture by the party Diaspora league for remembering the secretariat staff in such hard times.

“On behalf of the Secretary General, I have a pleasant duty of thanking our brothers and sisters from the diaspora. As you are aware, the diaspora is one of the organs of the NRM leadership and we have been following their contribution of relief to the different parts of the country during this difficult time. We have been waiting for them to come home,” Galiwango said.

He asked the Diaspora League members to join hands with the party secretariat so as to put up a good campaign during the forthcoming 2021 general elections so that the party regains power it has held for the past over 30 years.