Legislators sitting on the parliamentary committee on Human Rights have applauded Next Media through it’s popular entertainment programme, NBS Uncut, for unveiling stories of human rights violations allegedly being practiced by Bryan White.

The officials from Next media House who were led by the Chief Operations Officer, Ramathan Mbago while disclosed that some of their staff behind this popular programme are being trailed which has forced them to seek police protection.

Next Media Services officials explained to the legislators the genesis of the story where a one Stella Nandawula accused Bryan White on social media of sexually harassing her.

Mbago informed the MPs that efforts to get Bryan White give his side of the story became futile as he turned down the offer and instead sent the spokesperson of Bryan White Foundation.

He said that some of his staff have started getting personal threats from unknown people who are trailing them.

The MPs applauded Next Media for standing firm in fighting for the rights of the minority.

Earlier the state minister for Gender Peace Mutuuzo appeared before the same committee and shocked legislators when she said that Stella Nandawula seems to have offered herself to Bryan White as a sex object.

The Committee is on Thursday set to meet Bryan White to give his side of the story.

Nbs uncut before human rights Committee.

Unknown people trailing Nbs staff