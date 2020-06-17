The home of an LC one chairperson in Isingiro has been attacked and property destroyed after accusing him of working with security to enforce the presidential directives to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, residents of Kitoha village, Birere sub county in Isingiro district woke up to shocking sights after Jovenus Tumuhimbise’s cows had been cut by criminals and according to locals the attack stemmed from is support to security while enforcing presidential directives on Covid-19.

“I have for long been blamed for being supportive of security in implementing the presidential directives on defeating Covid. I suspect the attack stemmed from my support,” Tumuhimbise said.

He said the case had been reported to police and investigations into the attack have started.

Police confirmed the development.

Isingiro is one of the risky districts since it neighbors with Tanzania but there are low levels of compliance with the presidential directives to combat the spread of the virus.

On a number of occasions, security personnel have been attacked while enforcing the presidential directives.

Last month, a UPDF officer at the rank of major was rushed to Hoima referral hospital unconscious after being beaten by locals while enforcing presidential directives to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Maj. Robert Nkwasibwe was commanding a patrol when the joint security team was attacked by locals.

On the night of May, 26, 2020, a group of drunkards at Gala trading centre in Kyankwanzi district attacked a joint patrol of police and UPDF who were enforcing the night curfew in the area.

On arrival at the centre, Maj Nkwasibwe who was commanding the patrol at the time was seriously clobbered on the head and neck rendering him unconscious.

Earlier, a UPDF officer lost an eye after being attacked by an unknown group of people in Bibia Municipality in Amuru District while enforcing the presidential directive on curfew.

The UPDF recently said security forces have suffered over 70 attacks from locals since the announcement of the presidential directives on the lockdown as a way of combating the spread of Covid-19.

“UPDF, Police and other security forces have often times called upon the population to desist from flouting the directives for the sake of their lives and avoid being confrontational. This puts both the forces and wanainchi on the risk of contracting Covid-19 as well as injuries from attackers or even uncalled for injuries resulting from self -defense by the forces,” the army spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said recently.