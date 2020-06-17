Former journalist turned evangelist and political commentator Joseph Kabuleta has threatened to drag the Electoral Commission over its revised roadmap for the 2021 general elections.

The Electoral Commission on Tuesday announced that mass rallies will not be allowed in the forthcoming general elections over the current Coronavirus pandemic and opted for radios and TVs for candidates to campaign.

However, in a June, 17, 2020 letter, Kabuleta through his lawyers of Walyemera and Company Advocates says the election body ought to consult all stakeholders before implementing the revised roadmap.

“The said revised roadmap in the guise of observing Covid-19 public health guidelines not only threatens but also violates the citizens’ fundamental constitutional rights to vote, to elect their leaders and also participate in public affairs,” Kabuleta says.

“This revised roadmap also alludes to scientific election campaigns that will only be conducted through media which is a blatant violation of electoral laws.”

The former journalist turned political commentator says in his letter to the Electoral Commission that they ought to hold consultations attended by all stakeholders to decide the manner in which free and fair elections will be held other than the scientific polls.

“We therefore demand that you schedule a meeting where all key stakeholders are consulted on the most appropriate way forward on how to transparently carry out electoral activities within two days from the date of receipt of this letter,” Kabuleta says.

He however says he will be forced to drag the electoral body to court if his demands are not heeded to.

Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine described a ridiculous the idea of holding scientific elections.

“We are mindful that the Coronavirus pandemic is real and dangerous. However, government must not use the virus as an excuse to trample on whatever is left of democratic rights. Many Ugandans have put forward logical proposals which ensure that the public health of Ugandans is not compromised, while ensuring that their democratic rights are not taken away,”Bobi Wine noted.

The Kyadondo East legislator accused the Electoral Commission of not consulting several stakeholders including political formations, traditional and religious leaders and civil society organizations among others before coming up with the revised program.

However, the Electoral Commission said there is no need of carrying out consultations to draft an election roadmap.

“When the Electoral Commission is drafting an electoral program, it does not require to subject that decision to anyone’s opinion. We don’t require anyone’s permission as per article 61 of the Constitution,” EC spokesperson, Jotham Taremwa said on Wednesday while appearing on NBS Television.