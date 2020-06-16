The Ministry of Health has announced nineteen (19) new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), pushing the national tally to 724.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, six of the new cases were among samples tested from points of entry while thirteen were confirmed from samples of alerts and contacts.

“Six new cases were among 1,451 samples tested from Points of Entry while thirteen new cases were among 761 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 724,” the statement reads.

The thirteen cases from contacts to previously confirmed cases and alerts included 6 contacts from Jinja, 2 from Amuru, 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Tororo, 1 from Gulu and 1 from Wakiso Districts.

Among the six Ugandan truck drivers that tested positive, four arrived in the country from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry while two arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry.

The ministry announced that Uganda has so far registered 351 Covid-19 recoveries with no death related to the virus.