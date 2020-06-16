Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said there are 66 active coronavirus cases in the country, the latest data by the government on the pandemic since it stopped giving updates on 29 April.

Mr Majaliwa said the 66 patients were hospitalised in 10 regions and that the rest of the 16 regions did not have an active case.

President John Magufuli had days ago declared the country “coronavirus-free”thanks to prayers by citizens.

The US embassy last month warned that hospitals in Dar es Salaam were “overwhelmed” and that the chances of contracting the virus was “extremely high” – but did not give evidence to back up its claims.

The prime minister in his briefing on Monday said the number of infections in the country had reduced. He urged Tanzanians to keep following the safety guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the virus.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases remains unclear. On 29 April, the last day official data was released, the government said it had recorded a total of 509 cases including 21 deaths.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu on 1 June said Dar es Salaam city only had four patients.

High schools, colleges and universities were re-opened on 1 June and sport events allowed to continue.

