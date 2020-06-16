A police officer at the rank of constable has been charged and remanded to Kasangati government prison for defrauding a UPDF general in a motorcycle buying scam.

Buganda Road Court on Tuesday heard that Constable Emmanuel Omoko Ricky between January 2019 and March 2019 within Kampala district falsely presented himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in the police force before defrauding shs17 million from Brig. Innocent Oula.

The Police officer has told Brig. Oula that he was going to buy him a motorcycle.

Brig, Innocent Oula is an army Member of Parliament.

The Police officer was also charged with two other offences of personation, contrary to section 381 of the Penal Code Act and obtaining money by false pretence contrary to section 305 of the Penal Code Act.

The court heard that in June 2020, Omoko falsely presented himself to be working with Police headquarters in Naguru and the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters at Kibuli before defrauding shs1.6 million from one Vincent Opio Otok.

The money was meant to help Opio in a case that had been reported at Nansana police station.

Buganda Road magistrate Ketty Acaa remanded the police officer to Kasangati prison until June 26, 2020, when he will return to have his bail application heard and also set a date for hearing of his case.