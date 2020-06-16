The National Drug Authority (NDA) has recovered unregistered and smuggled drugs in different drug outlets and pharmacies in Western Uganda.

This was during an operation that was conducted in twenty-one districts of the region with the help of police.

While addressing the media on Monday, Samuel Kyomukama, the head of enforcement NDA said the operation was carried out after an investigation revealed that several pharmacies in those areas were dealing in unregistered drugs.

“We recovered several unregistered and smuggled drugs. The search for the suppliers has started and the name of these pharmacies where the drugs were recovered will be made public after the arrest of the individuals involved,”he said.

He called upon the public to join the effort to eliminate this vice because complying with registration and importation requirements of drugs improves the quality of health services delivered to population.

“Drug outlets and pharmacies are advised to ask for the receipts and valid information about the drugs they have purchased. Put in place record keeping systems and always check the NDA drug register and contact the responsible people in case of unregistered or smuggled drugs,”he said.

He said NDA will work closely with all the stakeholders to mitigate non compliance of drug outlets and pharmacies in different parts of the country.