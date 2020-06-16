Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Betty Nambooze has urged Ugandans to show their disappointment with government by hooting, blowing whistles and shouting every day at 1pm.

The campaign, according to Nambooze is meant to express disappointment with how government has handled the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Nambooze made these remarks while appearing on NBS Morning Breeze, Tuesday morning.

She said, “We are facing a liberation struggle. Today at 1:00pm, we want people to blow their whistles.”

Nambooze said that the campaign will help them to know Ugandans are listening to them.

“After that, we shall announce the next step,” Nambooze added.

Nambooze said that such small campaigns will eventually lead to accumulation that will lead to the collapse of the current government.

Nambooze’s comments come a day after opposition members led by the patron of People Power movement, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu and the People’s Government leader Dr. Kizza Besigye had launched the campaign, urging Ugandans to show their disappointment in government.

The campaign was named ‘No Nedda, United Forces of Change’

In the same lines, Besigye asked angry and hungry Ugandans to participate in this campaign.

He said, “Anybody who is angry, tomorrow (Tuesday) at lunch time, raise your voice. Hit your empty source pan, blow your whistles, make the noise that you can make to show the government that you’re here.”

In his words, Kyagulanyi said that they want all the oppressed Ugandans to participate in the campaign.

“We want you to tell the oppressors that you’re there. Raise your voices and be heard,” Kyagulanyi said.

The opposition said that government is using the pandemics steal from hungry Ugandans and they should not allow this to continue.

Other opposition parties that are part of the campaign are Forum for Democratic Change, Uganda People’s Congress, JEEMA, Truth and Justice and the CP Party.