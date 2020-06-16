The Electoral Commission has said mass rallies will not be allowed during the forthcoming 2021 general elections to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference on Monday, the Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said campaigns will be conducted through the media.

“Mass rallies will not be allowed but campaigns will be conducted mainly through media,”Justice Byabakama said.

“The Commission will issue specific guidelines for each electoral activity under this revised Roadmap in due course and will engage with various stakeholders on the same. This includes detailed information on specific requirements for nomination as a candidate, access to nomination forms, nomination fees and venues and conduct of campaigns and polling process.”

The Nile Post on Monday reported that government has set aside Shs380 bilion shillings to buy at least 10 million radio sets and 137,000 TV sets to go to villages across the country.

Two television sets will be allocated to each of the 68,773 villages.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Electoral Commission chairperson said whereas they have the duty to recognize the constitutional right of citizens to vote and choose their desired leaders, they are also mandated to observe health guidelines for safety of citizens.

“All campaigns have to be conducted in that manner(through media) because some of our political actors are undisciplined. The safest way is to say no to gatherings.”

Asked to comment on the issue of RDCs and various police commanders who have always blocked presidential candidates from appearing on several media outlets, the EC chairperson said they would engage all stakeholders.

““This is a national process and these measures should be effected without any hindrance. As of now we don’t have any candidate and will only emerge after nominations but we have ample time to engage with all these actors to have a free and fair process,”he said.

The Electoral Commission chairperson said all candidates have a right to free space on government owned media , adding that they would engage the Uganda Communications Commission in regards private media.

“More appeal goes to media owners to avail opportunities to all the candidates for fair coverage,” Justice Byabakama said.

SOPs

The Electoral Commission said they are working with the Ministry of Health to put in place Standard Operating Procedures including social distancing, wearing of face masks and regular hand washing during the polling day.

“We call upon all Ugandans to work together to ensure safe and healthy participation in the elections.”

When asked whether the manner in which the polls are held will change in case, the country is declared free of the Coronavirus pandemic, Justice Simon Byabakama said everything will depend on the guidance of experts.

“These measures are not cast in stone and if experts tell us we can resume life as normal as has been the case, we shall inform candidates on what to do,” he said

Museveni stance

Speaking to NBS TV in an exclusive interview last month, President Museveni said it would be dangerous to conduct the 2021 general elections when the virus is not yet contained .

“If the virus can stop by June or July, we can have the elections. We don’t have to have a long campaign time, it is easy to organise. If it doesn’t, it is very dangerous. Countries like Iran went on with the elections when the virus was still around and it caused a lot of problems, it is very dangerous,” he said.

“If it(virus) is still there, it will be madness to continue. I don’t think it will be wise to go on.”

Opposition take

Whereas there have been reports of conducting what has been termed as scientific elections in 2021, opposition politicians have since labeled it as a calculated move aimed at rigging the polls.

They said they will not be party to the same.

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kizza Besigye and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine on Monday announced a new alliance aimed at defeating President Museveni in the forthcoming elections.

Lawyers’ take

The Uganda Law Society president, Simon Peter Kinobe on Monday warned of a possible increase in election petitions in case the forthcoming polls are conducted scientifically.

“We need to think of the legal ramifications of holding this scientific election so that it doesn’t seem as if it is favouring one candidate over the other,” he said.

“I see a lot of elections being challenged for being discriminatory and for excluding other individuals,” he said.

Kinobe called upon the Electoral Commission to be guided by the Constitution while deciding how the elections will be conducted come 2021.

“The challenge is how do we make it effective and I think the Electoral Commission needs to work out the clear procedures based on the laws of this country,” he said.

What the law says

Article 77(4) of the 1995 Constitution says that where there exists a state of war or a state of emergency which would prevent a normal general election from being held, Parliament may, by resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of all members of Parliament, extend the life of Parliament for a period not exceeding six months at a time.