At least 48 districts will benefit from remote learning during the Covid-19 lockdown since the schools have been closed to combat the pandemic.

The districts that stand to receive these home learning packages include Kaabong, Kotido, Nakapiripirit among others.

While speaking to the media during the dispatch of these materials, the permanent secretary in the ministry of education, Alex Kakooza, said these learning materials target 2.5 million pupils in the country.

He said the material will be made available to both primary and secondary school children including refugees from 48 districts.

He said the printed copies of these materials will be distributed to learners at their respective homes.

“We are encouraging the district leadership to identify people who can guide these learners including the teachers within those areas. They can help these children to understand the materials,” said Kakooza.

Whereas education programs have been airing on television and radio stations during the lockdown, Kakooza said the printed materials will bridge all the missing gaps.

He also stressed that these learning materials are supposed to be distributed to learners for free.

On the issue of special needs education, he said that special materials have been made available to cater for children who are deaf and blind.

“We prepared some materials for special needs and we have begun the modalities of disseminating them in the respective areas,” he said.

He also noted that the pandemic has brought financial constraints that have affected the ministry’s goals to ensure that the majority of learners access the learning materials during this period.