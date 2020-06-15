Lugogo based Uganda Premier League side, KCCA FC has announced the signing of two players from their rivals, Vipers SC and SC Villa.

On Monday morning, the 13-time champions unveiled the signing of Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Mugume on a four-year deal with KCCA FC from July 2020 till July 2024.

“‘Fadiga’ as he is commonly known by his peers is a former player at Vipers SC and Police FC where, he previously had a loan stint before he was released by Vipers FC as a free agent. Mugume is also a former winner of the FUFA Juniors’ League in 2015 with Vipers JT as captain and the Uganda Premier League with Vipers in 2018,”the Kasasiro boys announced on their website.

“He brings vast creative options to the KCCA FC side since he can operate as an attacking midfielder and as a second striker.”

The club also announced the signature of teenage forward, Charles Lwanga ‘Neymar’ from record champions SC Villa in a four year deal.

“I feel so honored to be at KCCA FC. I have always loved to work with Mike Mutebi because of his belief in young players. He is one that loves to give young players a chance and I have hope that I will develop further while here,” the teenager told the KCCA FC website.

“I am so excited to work with the players at the club. They are top quality players so I expect the competition levels to be up.”

By signing from their rivals, the Kasasiro boys aim at reinforcing their team that lost a number of players this season including playmaker, Allan Okello, a move that cost them the Uganda Premier League they had won the previous season.

The Lugogo side is also said to be in advanced stages of offloading a number of aged players that tactician Mike Mutebi deems are excess to capacity in his set up of mostly young blood.