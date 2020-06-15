The Uganda Air Cargo General Manager, Eng. Frank Kyankya has been sacked by President Museveni, the Nile Post has learnt.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire said Kyankya has since been replaced by Lt.Gen.Nakibus Lakara who is the current AMISOM force commander in Somalia.

“In the interim, Col. Kwihangana from air force took over office on May 22 pending the return of Gen. Lakara from Somalia,” Brig. Karemire said.

The development has also seen, Lt Gen James Mugira, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Enterprise Corporation, the army’s business wing appointed to the Uganda Air Cargo board.

Uganda Air Cargo

Named the Uganda Air Cargo Corporation, it established in 1994 by the act of parliament to provide and operate safe, efficient, adequate, economical and properly coordinated air transport services within and outside the country, for cargo, passenger, chartered passenger flights, air mail services, and flight training.

Its main base is located on the 2nd floor of the Entebbe International Airport terminal.

For most of its time, the company supervised by the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs has owned one aircraft, a Lockheed C-130 Hercules, registration number 5X-UCF but in October 2009, the fleet was expanded by the addition of two Harbin Y-12 turboprop aircraft.

Since then, its operations were expanded to included passenger charter services within Uganda and countries in Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa.

The firing of the Uganda Air Cargo boss comes at a time when President Museveni is carrying out a purge in various government bodies and corporations.

The purge saw four senior commissioners at the tax body, Uganda Revenue Authority force to resign whereas the National Identification and Registration Authority Executive Director, Judy Obitre Gama was also shown the exit.