ALAN MWESIGWA

Marble and Lime factories operating in Nanyidiki village Lupa Sub-county in Moroto District have voiced their concern over the perennial poor power supply.

The factories now rely on generators to run the powerful machinery which they say is expensive in terms of fuel and making their works difficult.

They voiced their concerns as they interfaced with a delegation from a team from the President’s Office.

With the discovery of several minerals in the Karamoja region, several local and foreign investors built factories in Nanyidiki Village Lupa Sub-county Moroto District in partnership with Government.

Sunset Marble factory and Mia marble Moroto are some of the factories that a team from Uganda Media centre, a under president’s office visited last week.

The managers decried high operation costs largely due to unreliable power supply in the district.

Rogers Kanyompatto one of the on-site engineers, however, said the transmission channel will not be complete by August as promised.