Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said that Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)’s acting executive director, Eng. Andrew Kitaka might have been kicked out because he couldn’t deal with politics in Kampala.

President Museveni on Friday proposed Dorothy Kisaka, the governance advisor in the office of the Prime Minister as the new Executive Director for KCCA. Kitaka had been acting in the office for the last one year.

If approved, Kisaka will take over from Eng Kitaka who has been in the acting position.

Speaking on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze on Monday, Lukwago said that Kitaka could have fallen short of the President’s expectations in terms of politics.

He said, “One of the reasons I think Kitaka was kicked out is that maybe he did not have a tough skin to deal with the political issues within Kampala. It would appear that they expected him to do more than what he has done in terms of politics.”

Lukwago cautioned the incoming executive director Kisaka, that KCCA has no structural plan she should come with an open mind, ready to embrace different ideas if she is to succeed.

“I know there was a debrief from her appointing authority but how she juggles those wishes and desires with the mandate of the office of the KCCA ED is a matter that requires a lot of ingenuity,” Lukwago added.

With the country now staring at a possible scientific election should the Covid-19 pandemic persist, Lukwago said that Kisaka’s first assignment at the helm could be in the direction of organizing a scientific election.

“I request you to take a very cautious decision. You are walking a very tight rope, you are taking office in a very critical moment. I wouldn’t want to see you getting involved in the scientific election exercise that is dirty,” Lukwago said, counselling Kisaka.

The Nile Post has established that a meeting between President Museveni and a team from the Electoral Commission at State House Entebbe on Friday resolved to hold 2021 election campaigns via zoom, radio and television should Covid-19 persist.