Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) spokesperson Peter Kaujju has resigned. Kaujju had been with KCCA for nine years.

KCCA announced Kaujju’s resignation this afternoon ending a weekend of speculation that the Authority’s head of public and corporate affairs was leaving the body.

A statement on the KCCA website confirms that Kaujju will cease being their employee on June 30, 2020.

“Our Head of Public and Corporate Affairs who doubles as the @KCCASpox — @PeterKaujju has issued a notice of resignation from this position effective June 30, 2020 after 9 monumental years of dedicated service at the KCCA,” a statement on the KCCA website reads.

Kaujju joined KCCA in 2011 under the reign of the now former executive director, Jennifer Musisi.

KCCA says that, “Kaujju joined us a Communications Supervisor in the Public and Corporate Affairs (PCA) Office and had risen through the ranks until to-date where he’s been serving as the Head of Public and Corporate Affairs Department of the Executive Office.”

The statement goes on to say, “He now leaves the institution, boasting of successfully establishing KCCA’s brand voice and guiding Management on formulation of a coherent Communications Strategy as well as its execution both on digital and traditional platforms.”

Nile Post has established that Kaujju has moved on to join UMEME.

Kaujju’s resignation comes at a time when KCCA of change for the body.

KCCA is set to welcome a new executive director after President Yoweri Museveni nominated Dorothy Kisaka for the position. Kisaka is a governance advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister. KCCA has not had a substantive ED since the abrupt departure of Musisi in December 2018.

President Museveni also seconded Eng. David Luyimbazi Ssali as the deputy executive director to replace Samuel Sserunkuuma who was serving in acting capacity.

Museveni also proposed Dr. Okello Ayen Daniel ad the new director in charge of Public Health and Environment and Grace Akullo (not the police officer) as the new Director of Human Resource and Administration at KCCA.