Dimension Data is in the process of consolidating its businesses across East Africa in order to enhance efficiency and deliver better on the changing technology needs of its clients.

The consolidation will see its subsidiary that operates in the region as Internet Solutions (IS), rebrand and operate as Dimension Data East Africa.

The IS brand will be retired by the end of this year.

The realignment has also seen Internet Solutions Managing Director Richard Hechle, appointed to head the group’s consolidated business in East and West Africa.

Commenting on the changes, Dimension Data East and West Africa Managing Director Richard Hechle, said bringing the companies together will help the firm unlock opportunities for greater innovation, as well as give clients the power to build their futures using game changing technology.

“Bringing all our people and operating companies together will allow us to effectively and efficiently execute our go-to market strategy and enable our clients’ success in a digital-first world. This digital-first world is characterised by technologies that are converging to deliver unified, hybrid and holistic solutions for real business impact,” he said.

Dimension Data is also effecting similar changes in the Middle East and other parts of Africa where it has operations.

Hechle reassured clients that Dimension Data will continue to deliver services seamlessly and efficiently even as the company works through the integration process.

Hechle noted that as the market continues to evolve, the company was conscious of the need to remain relevant by delivering products and services that enable clients to meet the increasing demand for personalisation and customisation.

“Leveraging technology is critical for businesses and our products and services play a vital role in empowering them to build their future,” he added.

The group is reorganising five go-to-market areas to deliver Intelligent technology and services that are aligned to clients’ journeys, including; Intelligent Infrastructure, Intelligent Workplace & Customer Experience, Intelligent Business Applications, Intelligent Innovation and Intelligent Cyber Security.

“Reorganising ourselves to deliver what the market demands is driven with growth in mind and we’re very excited about the future and are committed to bringing these changes online quickly. The role of technology in business is changing and, therefore, how it is consumed, and the decisions related to technology are changing. We are adapting to align our organisation to that of our client choices,” Hechle said.

Hechle further explained that the way the company collaborates with its clients ensures creation of the most significant value and sustainable business outcomes for them.

“The logic is clear: the more we focus on seamless client experiences, the more focused we become on delivering solutions that work. We believe that when we understand our clients’ needs, we deliver better solutions.” he concluded.

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data is a USD 8 billion global leader in designing, optimising, and managing today’s evolving technology environments. This enables its clients to leverage data in a digital age, turn it into information, and extract insights.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Dimension Data employs 28,000 people across 46 countries. The company brings together the world’s best technology provided by market leaders and niche innovators with the service support that clients need for their businesses – from consulting, technical, and support services to a fully-managed service.

Dimension Data is a proud member of the NTT Group.