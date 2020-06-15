Four members of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s staff have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). The staff tested positive on Thursday, June 11 during a mass test ordered for all State House, Kenya staff.

President Kenyatta and his immediate family were among the people subjected to the test. Kenyatta and family are said to have tested negative.

The four staff who tested positive are admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment.

Spokesperson Kanze Dena said that, “State House would also like to remind Kenyans that every person is at risk of contracting Covid-19. No one is immune to the disease.”

He said that in order to strengthen Covid-19 containment measures, extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors have been rolled out.

Kenya has registered 3,727 Covid-19 positive infections after 133 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday.Kenya has recorded two Covid-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, Kenyatta’s counterpart in Uganda, Yoweri Museveni has continued to use a select group of essential staff who are not allowed to leave State House premises.

The President has also reduced public visits and insists on a mask all the time.